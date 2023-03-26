South Africa

Armed response team find 'victim' was robbed by 'partner in crime' — of cellphone they stole elsewhere

26 March 2023 - 14:06
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Shortly after 3am Mi7 National Group's Armed Response was dispatched after reports on a community group stated a man was robbed of his cellphone outside a liquor store in Pelham.
Shortly after 3am Mi7 National Group's Armed Response was dispatched after reports on a community group stated a man was robbed of his cellphone outside a liquor store in Pelham.
Image: via Facebook

Armed response officers responding to a robbery in Pietermaritzburg early on Sunday were in for a surprise, discovering the “victim” had been robbed by his accomplice — of a cellphone they had stolen from somebody else. 

Shortly after 3am Mi7 National Group's armed response officers were dispatched after reports on a community group stated that a man was robbed of his cellphone outside a liquor store in Pelham.

Mi7 director Colin David said a description of the assailant's vehicle was circulated.

“Mi7 reaction officers quickly spotted the vehicle nearby and intercepted the driver. The suspect was escorted back to the scene of the crime, where it was discovered that the victim of the so-called robbery was actually the suspect's accomplice, and the pair had stolen the cellphone from someone else,” he said.

Both men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and would not say who the device was stolen from.

“The matter was handed over to the police for further investigation,” said David. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Stolen sheep loaded as ‘passengers’ in minibus taxi

A minibus taxi loaded with sheep was intercepted by North West police.
News
8 months ago

Cape Town cops arrested for extortion after 'asking dagga dealer for bribe'

Four Cape Town police officers are set to appear in court on extortion charges on Friday. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  2. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful