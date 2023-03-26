South Africa

IN PICS | Burst of activity in KZN after 3-year Covid-19 hiatus

26 March 2023 - 11:18 By Sandile Ndlovu
Children having fun at the Great Outdoor Expo in Suncoast, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

On Saturday four mega events were held in Durban including the Great Outdoor Expo which made a comeback after the three-year Covid-19 hiatus.

The other three events were the Mini Netball World Cup KZN, the National Softball Championship and the KZN Ringball League, which were played concurrently on different fields at Hoy Park.

Pupils play netball during Netball Mini World KZN at Hoy Park in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The netball tournament features primary and high schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The winners in the province will compete at a national level of the mini world cup.

This tournament for girls aged 13 and 15 was held in the spirit of the Netball World Cup which will take place in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.

Rian Hattingh of the Gauteng team loses his bat as he tries to hit a ball during the final against KZN Heat at the National Softball Championship at Hoy Park, Durban. Gauteng won 3-1.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Th Gauteng men's and women's teams were crowned the National Softball champions after defeating KZN Heat and Western Cape, respectively. The games started on Wednesday.

A Western Cape player dives for a ball while a Gauteng player looks on during the final at the National Softball Championship at Hoy Park in Durban. Gauteng won the championship.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A KZN Heat player makes a run during the final against Gauteng at the National Softball Championship at Hoy Park, Durban. Gauteng won 3-1.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Seven teams — Gauteng, Western Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, North West and University Sports South Africa (USSA) — participated.

South Coast Ringball Club closed a gap on their log table when they beat eThekwini Ringball Club in their mixed team game.

South Coast Ringball Mixed Team 1 beat eThekwini Ringball Mixed Team 24-2 during KZN Ringball League at Hoy Park in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Frikkie Laubscher carries Alf Gouws who was injured during a KZN Ringball League match between South Coast Ringball Mixed Team 1 and eThekwini Ringball Mixed Team at Hoy Park in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The league has four teams, Jaguar Ringball Club, eThekwini Ringball Club, South Coast Ladies A-1 and South Coast Ladies Men A-1. All teams play 10 games each and now have four games still to play.

The exciting and much anticipated Tyrelife Solutions Great Outdoors Expo is back after the three-year Covid-19 hiatus.

A boy looks through the window as he test drives the new imported Grenadier with his family at the Great Outdoor Expo in Suncoast, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The FMX Motorbike show was suspended due to harsh wind at the Great Outdoor Expo in Suncoast Expo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

It was the first time this event was hosted at Suncoast in Durban. The 2023 Expo is a blend of truly African outdoor products and experiences combined with unique African brands that prepares one to experience Africa the way it was meant to be seen.

The Expo started this Friday and will end on Sunday afternoon.

Scouts South African members display their skills with a catapult they made they made at the Great Outdoor Expo in Suncoast, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Members of Scouts South African making a friction bridge as they display their skills at the Great Outdoor Expo in Suncoast, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Scouts South Africa impressed the crowds when they displayed how to build a friction bridge and catapult within a few minutes.

Children enjoyed themselves at the game area.

