IN PICS | Burst of activity in KZN after 3-year Covid-19 hiatus
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
On Saturday four mega events were held in Durban including the Great Outdoor Expo which made a comeback after the three-year Covid-19 hiatus.
The other three events were the Mini Netball World Cup KZN, the National Softball Championship and the KZN Ringball League, which were played concurrently on different fields at Hoy Park.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The netball tournament features primary and high schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The winners in the province will compete at a national level of the mini world cup.
This tournament for girls aged 13 and 15 was held in the spirit of the Netball World Cup which will take place in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Th Gauteng men's and women's teams were crowned the National Softball champions after defeating KZN Heat and Western Cape, respectively. The games started on Wednesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The league has four teams, Jaguar Ringball Club, eThekwini Ringball Club, South Coast Ladies A-1 and South Coast Ladies Men A-1. All teams play 10 games each and now have four games still to play.
The exciting and much anticipated Tyrelife Solutions Great Outdoors Expo is back after the three-year Covid-19 hiatus.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
It was the first time this event was hosted at Suncoast in Durban. The 2023 Expo is a blend of truly African outdoor products and experiences combined with unique African brands that prepares one to experience Africa the way it was meant to be seen.
The Expo started this Friday and will end on Sunday afternoon.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Scouts South Africa impressed the crowds when they displayed how to build a friction bridge and catapult within a few minutes.
Children enjoyed themselves at the game area.
