Man stabbed in Windermere Road assault

A man was stabbed multiple times in an assault on Durban's Windermere Road in the early hours of Sunday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the victim was found in a state of cardiac arrest.
“Just after midnight on Sunday morning Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene of an assault on Windermere Road in Durban.
“On arrival on scene a male patient was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support CPR resuscitation efforts were successful and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further definitive care,” he said.
Van Reenen said the facts surrounding the incident and events preceding it were unclear and would form part of a police investigation.
