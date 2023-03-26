South Africa

Man stabbed in Windermere Road assault

26 March 2023 - 14:07
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The man was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest on Windermere Road in Durban.
The man was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest on Windermere Road in Durban.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A man was stabbed multiple times in an assault on Durban's Windermere Road in the early hours of Sunday. 

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the victim was found in a state of cardiac arrest. 

“Just after midnight on Sunday morning Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene of an assault on Windermere Road in Durban.

“On arrival on scene a male patient was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support CPR resuscitation efforts were successful and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further definitive care,” he said. 

Van Reenen said the facts surrounding the incident and events preceding it were unclear and would form part of a police investigation. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five dead in KZN shootings, man critical in separate incident

Paramedics were attending to three shooting scenes in Durban where multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

No justice for Richmond family that lost five members to murderers

State witness fatally stabbed before he could testify.
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  2. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful