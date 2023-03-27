Bail application for five alleged hitmen will be heard in April

Five heavily armed KwaZulu-Natal suspects, nabbed in Durban’s Cato Manor while allegedly on their way to commit a hit, will have to wait until April 11 before they can formally apply for bail.
This was the ruling made by magistrate Ashwin Singh when the five made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.
Siboniso Ngobese, 38, Sanele Mkhize ,32, Sandile Mkhize, 44, Fanele Khuzwayo, 34, and Fano Phahla, 36 were travelling in three vehicles when they were arrested on March 16.
They are charged with possession of a stolen Nissan Navara vehicle, 126 rounds of ammunition and two AK47s.
The state has opposed bail, as the investigation is still at its initial stages and an identity parade is yet to be conducted.
Defence attorney Mxolisi Nxasana said they were ready for the bail hearings to commence.
“I was told by the current investigating officer that the case has now been taken over by the Hawks. But then again I saw the same person interacting with my clients down stairs,” Nxasana told the court.
A source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE, that new information linking the accused to other crimes had surfaced.
Family and friends of the accused packed the public gallery.
