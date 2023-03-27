South Africa

Hefty sentences for robbers who targeted KZN betting outlets

27 March 2023 - 09:43
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The National Prosecuting Authority said the six men robbed Hollywood Bets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, Playa Bets in Umzinto, TAB in Pietermaritzburg and KwaDukuza, and Gold Circle in Umlazi in 2019.
Image: 123RF

Six men were sentenced to lengthy jail terms for a spate of robberies at betting outlets in KwaZulu-Natal between March and September 2019. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said Sphamandla Njini Zuma, 25, Thabiso Gumede, 32, Mvuyiso Dondi, 30, Maswenkosi Mazwe, 27, Sifiso Mhlongo, 23, and 23-year-old Serry Myboy Ngcobo robbed Hollywood Bets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, Playa Bets in Umzinto, TAB in Pietermaritzburg and Kwa-Dukuza, and the Gold Circle in Umlazi.

“They also robbed several patrons and employees The men made off with about R600,000 in total from these heists,” said NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The men were traced through facial recognition analysis from CCTV footage from the stores.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years.

Gumede was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for 17 counts of robbery and will serve an effective 70 years.

Dondi was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years and Mazwe was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each for three counts of robbery and will serve an effective 15 years.

Mhlongo was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for 16 counts of robbery and will serve 60 years effectively. Ngcobo was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for six counts of robbery and will serve an effective sentence of 30 years.

“In court, regional court prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay led the testimonies of the complainants as well as the findings of the identity parades. The complainants testified on the trauma they experienced during the robberies. Pillay also led the evidence of a facial recognition expert.

“The NPA commends the work of the prosecution and the SA Police Service in contributing to this successful prosecution. Business robberies are impacting on the economy and we hope this successful prosecution has a deterrent effect,” said Kara.

TimesLIVE

