South Africa

South Africa home to 5 of the world's best skinny-dipping spots: survey

27 March 2023 - 14:55
Cape Town's Sandy Bay has been ranked as one of the world's best skinny-dipping spots. File photo.
Cape Town's Sandy Bay has been ranked as one of the world's best skinny-dipping spots. File photo.
Image: Supplied

South Africa's good weather and extensive coastline offer naturists a reason to smile, despite load-shedding and an unstable economy.

Dating website MyDatingAdvisor.com has ranked the best skinny-dipping spots — and found that SA is home to five of the top skinny-dipping spots in the world.

In its latest study, the website compared 100 nude beaches to determine the best places to enjoy skinny-dipping. It then ranked the best nude bathing spots in SA.

“This study took into account beach quality, safety, weather and accommodation. Seven key criteria for nude-bathing friendliness were considered: pollution, Blue Flag status, weather, air and water temperature, safety and hotel costs,” MyDatingAdviser managing editor Amy Pritchet said in a statement.

“Each location was given a 'Skinny-Dipping Index Score' based on the data points. This represents the quality of the skinny-dipping experience one can have at that location.”

Dating website MyDatingAdvisor.com has ranked SA's skinny-dipping spots among the best in the world.
Dating website MyDatingAdvisor.com has ranked SA's skinny-dipping spots among the best in the world.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal’s Mpenjati Nature Reserve (Palm Beach in Port Edward), the Otter Trail in the Tsitsikamma National Park, Jonkershoek Tweede Waterval in Stellenbosch, Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha and Sandy Bay in Cape Town were ranked.

The uninhabited Lokrum Island in Croatia was named the best skinny-dipping location globally, beating Spiaggia Della Lecciona in Italy, a famous gay nude beach, and Maslin Beach, Australia’s first official nude beach.

Mpenjati Beach took 16th place overall, the only South African beach to make it into the top 25 ranking.

“[The study] found that SA has some of the best skinny-dipping locations. If you feel like having a skinny dip, some South African swimming spots might be better than others for your next nude swimming adventure,” said Pritchet.

“There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you can visit a beautiful skinny-dipping spot, it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature and having a splash.”

Bare facts: SA is among the world’s best skinny-dipping spots

A survey based on ‘topless and nude’ sunbathing spots puts SA in the world’s top 10 destinations
News
1 year ago

However, Pritchet urged the public to be “respectful and have discretion” when out skinny-dipping.

“Try not to traumatise any small kids. We agree the human body is beautiful, but give people the opportunity not to look at you if they don’t want to,” said Pritchet.

“Don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray. You don’t want to get sunburnt in that spot that usually doesn’t see the light of day. Don’t skinny-dip drunk. A little liquid courage could help you get naked. But if you are completely drunk, swimming isn’t safe and could land you in a dangerous situation.”

It seems leeches can also be a problem at some bathing spots.

“With a bathing suit, they are one thing, and when you are stark naked, it’s another,” Pritchet said. “Make sure your friends are comfortable. If everyone is happy to strip down, then go for it. Keep your eyes on people’s faces. Interact as you usually would and keep physical contact to a minimum.”

Pritchet added: “No photos. If only celebrities and politicians could learn this too. It’s not a big deal. Get over yourself and have fun. Remember that not even swimsuit models look like that in real life. So relax and enjoy being naked.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Pumping sewage into the sea is normal': Cape Town has no other choice, says government

Sewage water discharge into the ocean around Cape Town poses no immediate threat to the environment and is common practice worldwide, says the ...
News
1 month ago

Whether for pleasure or bleisure, this is where South Africans want to be

Brussels, the UK, Thailand, Mauritius and the US are among the top travel destinations for this country's citizens
News
1 month ago

Strange sea creatures spotted on KZN beaches can reduce global warming

Strange sea creatures – distant relatives of humans that have the ability to reduce global warming – have been washing ashore in KwaZulu-Natal since ...
News
1 month ago

SA nudist bares all to address the stigma around naturism

Once torn between traditions and longing, Vogani Nkuna overcame his guilt and found freedom, peace and happiness in naturism
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  2. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  3. Mall of Africa confirms 'crowd disturbance' but denies one person killed South Africa
  4. R80m UKZN student accommodation scam exposed News
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful