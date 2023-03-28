IN PICS | Port St Johns residents still picking up the pieces after devastating flood
28 March 2023 - 16:44 By Ziyanda Zweni
With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to arrive in flood-stricken Port St Johns on Tuesday afternoon, residents of the Wild Coast town in the Eastern Cape are still trying their best to salvage what is left of their lives...
