Sars investigator tells Estina trial of million-dollar transactions

The state alleges that in March 2014, Indurjeeth, who worked for Estina, issued and signed a customs clearing instruction on behalf of the company to clearing agent UTi South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

According to the state, the company is duly registered in accordance with South African law and represented by Vasram, who was the sole director and shareholder.

The state alleges that Vasram and Indurjeeth were acquainted and associated, acting on their own volition or in collusion, during the commission of the offences. The two individually and jointly acted as an importer, the state said.

According to the state, Vasram registered Estina with the SA Revenue Service customs division as an import and export business and a Sars client.

On Monday, Swart told the court that the accused acting on behalf of Estina issued a written instruction (clearing instruction), to a clearing agent, UTi South Africa (Pty) Ltd (now DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd). He explained to the court that UTi South Africa is a licensed clearing agent in terms of section 64B of the CEO Act.

The state also alleges that the goods imported were falsely declared as new and valued at $3,448,800 (R37,718,634).

Swart told the court that upon realising that the goods were not new, the importer should have approached the clearing agent and applied for a proper permit.

Having also approached the Reserve Bank, Swart told the court that he had tried to find an expert in the milk producers' organisation who could conduct a full valuation of the imported goods.

Swart said an investigating officer in the original Estina investigation in the Free State indicated to him that he had photos of the equipment that had been imported.

He told the court that he went to obtain a statement from the person who took the photographs. A request was also made to the Indian customs authority.

“Sars has a formal treaty between SA customs and Indian customs. In terms of the treaty, a request was forwarded through the customs side of Sars to the Indian customs to inquire what the value of the goods was when it was transported from India — to inquire what the total value of the shipment was, against what we had in S A,” he said.

He said the correspondence from the counsel general of India's office in Dubai included information about the importation, including screen prints of the customs declaration of each of the nine containers.

When the state wrapped up its examination in chief, the prosecution said he found it “rather quick and unexpected”.

The state questioned Swart in detail as to his involvement in the case. “Your involvement in this case only commenced a few years after the relevant acts were already committee.”

Swart indicated that the matter was assigned to him about six years after the importation.

The state also questioned Swart on the official process of importation and asked if the documents he testified on were before Sars before his investigations.

Without giving a clear answer, Swart indicated that though the documents were submitted through the electronic data information (EDI) system, they were received by an automated system.

He had testified that the customs clearance documents including the declaration were submitted through the Sars EDI system by the clearing agent.

TimesLIVE

