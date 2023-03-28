South Africa

'They are not even trying. It’s all talk' — What you said about police catching Thabo Bester

28 March 2023 - 07:04
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
"Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester seen on a video screen. Readers have weighed in on whether he will be recaptured after his escape.
"Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester seen on a video screen. Readers have weighed in on whether he will be recaptured after his escape.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on whether police will catch notorious Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, with many claiming it is all talk from officials.

Bester was convicted of murder and two counts of rape after luring women via Facebook. He was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the Mangaung maximum-security prison last year by setting his cell alight. A body was found in the room and officials announced Bester's death at the time.

He has since reportedly been living in the lap of luxury, including renting a R12m mansion, partying and going on shopping trips.

Correctional services confirmed his prison break on the weekend and said a manhunt was under way.

“Critical at this stage is for Bester to be found. The department of correctional services is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of Bester to contact the police.”

The daring escape sparked a debate on the role of prison and police officials, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie claiming more people could have been involved.

The ex-convict turned politician also warned Bester and his socialite girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana “will soon be killed”.

“You don’t pull such a brilliant escape without very powerful politicians, cops and prison officials. These officials and politicians are now hunting harder for the suspects”.

We asked TimesLIVE readers if they thought police will recapture Bester.

Most (51%) said “it's all talk” and police were not even trying to find him, while 20% said Bester was “one step ahead”. 10% said he would only be arrested in a movie made about the incident.

19% of those who voted believe the police have enough evidence to track him down.

The debate continued on social media.

Mandla Zondi said Bester would be arrested if authorities had the will.

Kgaki Kgaki said police would never find him.

“They can't find the killers of Senzo [Meyiwa], AKA, Vusi Ma R5 and DJ Sumbody”.

Sipho Mathonsi urged police to reach out to neighbouring countries in their search for Bester, while Sakhele Tabata said we should “focus more on the culprits who helped him escape in the first place”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

7 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester and his escape

Here are seven stories you need to read about the “Thabo Bester” debacle.
News
21 hours ago

‘Smart, sophisticated’: Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester in 2011 says he has ‘worsened’ in prison

When the former head of the SAPS investigative psychology section, Dr Gerard Labuschagne, interviewed Thabo Bester in 2011, he “found him to be a ...
News
16 hours ago

'Something worse than an escape happened here': McKenzie sends warning over Thabo Bester escape

Ex-convict turned Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has called for the president to put together a team to investigate the escape and offered ...
News
19 hours ago

'Heads must roll': Maimane and EFF weigh in on Thabo Bester's confirmed escape

The correctional services department confirmed Bester escaped from Mangaung maximum security prison after it was believed he had committed suicide by ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  2. Mall of Africa confirms 'crowd disturbance' but denies one person killed South Africa
  3. R80m UKZN student accommodation scam exposed News
  4. Former head boy kidnapped just hours after Gqeberha kidnap victim's release is ... South Africa
  5. Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful