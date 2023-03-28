TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on whether police will catch notorious Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, with many claiming it is all talk from officials.
Bester was convicted of murder and two counts of rape after luring women via Facebook. He was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the Mangaung maximum-security prison last year by setting his cell alight. A body was found in the room and officials announced Bester's death at the time.
He has since reportedly been living in the lap of luxury, including renting a R12m mansion, partying and going on shopping trips.
Correctional services confirmed his prison break on the weekend and said a manhunt was under way.
“Critical at this stage is for Bester to be found. The department of correctional services is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of Bester to contact the police.”
'They are not even trying. It's all talk' — What you said about police catching Thabo Bester
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
The daring escape sparked a debate on the role of prison and police officials, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie claiming more people could have been involved.
The ex-convict turned politician also warned Bester and his socialite girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana “will soon be killed”.
“You don’t pull such a brilliant escape without very powerful politicians, cops and prison officials. These officials and politicians are now hunting harder for the suspects”.
We asked TimesLIVE readers if they thought police will recapture Bester.
Most (51%) said “it's all talk” and police were not even trying to find him, while 20% said Bester was “one step ahead”. 10% said he would only be arrested in a movie made about the incident.
19% of those who voted believe the police have enough evidence to track him down.
The debate continued on social media.
Mandla Zondi said Bester would be arrested if authorities had the will.
Kgaki Kgaki said police would never find him.
“They can't find the killers of Senzo [Meyiwa], AKA, Vusi Ma R5 and DJ Sumbody”.
Sipho Mathonsi urged police to reach out to neighbouring countries in their search for Bester, while Sakhele Tabata said we should “focus more on the culprits who helped him escape in the first place”.
