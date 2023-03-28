South Africa

Vavi on Bester escape: The notion that the private sector is efficient and corruption-free is propaganda

28 March 2023 - 11:32
South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.
Image: Veli Nhlapho

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has slammed sentiments that the private sector is “effective” and “corruption-free” after Thabo Bester's escape. 

This comes after the correctional services department confirmed Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. He was initially believed to have committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell. 

The maximum-security facility is contracted to G4S, a multinational private security company.

“Thabo Bester proved, like many others, that the notion that the private sector provides best services, is naturally efficient and corrupt-free ... is just propaganda,” said Vavi.

G4S maintains Bester died in his prison cell and is not at large. 

Speaking on eNCA, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said there is no common ground between correctional services' findings and those of G4S. 

“There are disagreements. They are maintaining that the inmate who was allocated that particular cell is the one that died in that fire and we are saying that is not the case.”

On social media, some disagreed with Vavi, saying Bester's escape was just one incident. 

Here is a snapshot of reactions: 

