WATCH | Buffalo uses its horns to save young calf from lions’ den

A video shared by Latest Sightings shows a herd of buffalo challenging two lions that had captured a calf.

28 March 2023 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
Image: Latest Sightings

A buffalo saved a calf against two lions ready to feast.

A recent video shared by Latest Sightings shows a herd of buffalo challenging two lions that had captured one of their calves. The lions can be seen sitting on top of the calf with their heads and legs covering it. 

The video was recorded by wildlife photographer Matthew Durell in Singita Sabi Sand reserve near the Kruger National Park.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: 

Video by Matthew Durell. For live wildlife sightings in the Kruger National Park: http://www.latestsightings.com/

In a video of the incident, the buffalos approached the lions in an attempt to scare them off. One lion moved away, but the other lion seems unfazed. 

After a few charges by the buffaloes without any physical contact, the lions back away from the calf, seemingly preparing for a fight. 

One of the buffalo then hooks the calf with its horns and tosses it away from the lions. The rest of the herd rush to aid the calf which is barely moving. 

Durell told the publication the lions had ambushed the buffalo herd. 

“Chaos erupted as the lions charged at the herd. An eruption of dust caused by hundreds of hooves caused mayhem. The lions were able to single out a young calf,” Durell said.

“The lions only enjoyed a fleeting win since the entire herd rushed to its aid.

“Luckily for the calf, this was a chance to escape. The calf stood up and joined the protection of the herd again.” 

