South Africa

Experian fraudster Karabo Phungula sentenced to 15 years in prison

29 March 2023 - 12:41
Karabo Phungula's conduct had far-reaching consequences for the data services company, Experian, said the magistrate who sentenced him.
Karabo Phungula's conduct had far-reaching consequences for the data services company, Experian, said the magistrate who sentenced him.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Data fraudster Karabo Phungula was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

The court held that Phungula's conduct had far-reaching consequences for the data services company, Experian, which incurred financial loss and suffered reputational damage.

During sentencing, it was heard that Phungula, 37, was a first-time offender and had pleaded guilty to the charges. However, there were aggravating factors.

Phungula stole the identity document of the businessman who was authorised to have the information. “Your stealing the personal information of their very best client has actually led them to suffer reputational loss with the client in question,” said the magistrate.

The company also sustained financial losses.

Phungula was arrested in September 2021 on charges of fraud and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

In May 2020, he conned Experian into handing over the data of more than 23-million people and nearly 800,000 businesses. Experian detected the breach on July 22 2020.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Impersonation fraud surged after Karabo Phungula swindled data from Experian’

“This guy is a real monster,” says , executive director of the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service Manie van Schalkwyk about Karabo Phungula ...
News
5 days ago

Court hears of impact of Experian data breach by hacker Karabo Phungula

Data services firm, Experian has incurred more than R5,6m in costs since its data breach incident, to prevent harm and further proliferation of the ...
News
18 hours ago

WENDY KNOWLER | How to improve your credit score and avoid impersonation fraud

Impersonation fraud is rife so you need to make sure someone hasn’t been opening accounts in your name.
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Fending off the data privacy apocalypse

It has become imperative for firms to build a security culture, with many moving towards specialised hardware to protect customers' information.
Business Times
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  2. Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  4. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  5. 7 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester and his escape South Africa

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role