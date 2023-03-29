He added that trains could also be used to transport coal to Eskom [power stations] as trucks doing so were damaging roads.
Mbethe said the bill must ensure train services are efficient and use technology to enhance safety.
The bill seeks to amend the National Railway Safety Regulator Act and improve safety within the sector so it becomes an attractive mode of transport.
“Deploying more security at the rail offices and using improved technology will help us fight vandalism that is destroying the trains,” he said.
The nearest train station for Botshabelo residents is in Thaba Nchu, about 15km away.
Residents, however, told the committee the station, like many in the country, had been vandalised and there were no longer passenger trains in the town.
A Prasa 2021/22 report said only 134 of the country's 590 stations were operational due to vandalism.
Free State residents plead for train services to decrease N8 accidents, transport costs
Image: Antonio Muchave
Despite being the “largest township” in the Free State, residents of Botshabelo have not had railway transportation since its establishment in the late 1970s.
During a transport portfolio committee public hearing on a new railway safety bill for the township, residents said they found it odd they were asked to comment when there were no trains in the area.
According to a Cogta report, Botshabelo is the largest township in the Mangaung metro, with 13,000 commuters travelling daily between it and Bloemfontein.
Residents told parliament's representatives that rail transportation would see a decrease in fatal road accidents on the N8 national road.
Community activist Lehlohonolo Mbethe said without trains residents had to contend with road congestion that led to accidents.
“Rail is also much cheaper and would help us a lot, especially with interprovincial travel that is very expensive when using other modes of transport. It is our plea once again for the government to construct a railway in Botshabelo,” Mbethe said.
SA’s highways a death trap as motorists dice with trucks
He added that trains could also be used to transport coal to Eskom [power stations] as trucks doing so were damaging roads.
Mbethe said the bill must ensure train services are efficient and use technology to enhance safety.
The bill seeks to amend the National Railway Safety Regulator Act and improve safety within the sector so it becomes an attractive mode of transport.
“Deploying more security at the rail offices and using improved technology will help us fight vandalism that is destroying the trains,” he said.
The nearest train station for Botshabelo residents is in Thaba Nchu, about 15km away.
Residents, however, told the committee the station, like many in the country, had been vandalised and there were no longer passenger trains in the town.
A Prasa 2021/22 report said only 134 of the country's 590 stations were operational due to vandalism.
Passengers stranded over festive season in Prasa’s R100m long-distance rail debacle
Thaba Nchu resident John Modise, who lives near the N8, detailed horrific accidents on the road, adding that trains would see a reduction in such incidents.
In November, eight people died on the N8 after a crash between an Interstate bus and a logistics truck.
“I have seen too many accidents there. We need to bring back trains because they reduce traffic and accidents will decrease. Previously, people used trains, but today we only see goods trains. Some people now hop on these trains to get to work,” Modise said.
Residents also asked for traffic signs, lights and a bridge to be installed at Thaba Nchu station.
“We want a bridge [for cars] near to the station because sometimes motorists just pass the rail without being aware of trains, resulting in accidents,” Modise said.
Resident Lebogile Rakwai asked the committee to consider constructing staircase-like structures for the elderly and children to disembark from trains, saying the gaps on station platforms were unsafe.
Many residents welcomed the safety bill, but were adamant the government must deliver on development promises to restore their trust.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
South Africa dispatches Pravin Gordhan to China over locomotives dispute
Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks
Implement railway safety bill speedily for economic spin-offs, residents tell portfolio committee
Seven die as bus collides with truck in Free State
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos