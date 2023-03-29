South Africa

Hawks search Bedfordview home, two offices in Thembisa Hospital probe

29 March 2023 - 12:52
The Hawks conducted a search-and-seizure operation related to tender fraud at Thembisa Hospital on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Hawks on Wednesday conducted search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, as well as offices in Germiston and Edenvale, as part of a probe into alleged tender fraud at Thembisa Hospital. 

“The action is informed by the ongoing investigation into alleged tender irregularities that resulted in about R1bn being siphoned from the Gauteng department of health,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

“It is a sequel operation to the one executed at the Thembisa Hospital premises [at the end of last year]. It is as a result of tenders attached to Thembisa Hospital from 2016 to early 2022. Over 220 entities and various individuals are subjects of an ongoing investigation in respect of numerous allegations.”

The raid at Thembisa Hospital in December followed an investigation based on information about “irregular contracts” awarded by supply chain management at the facility to 217 service providers. 

“This include schemes that reportedly thrived in infringement of the Public Finance Management Act. These were made possible through tender manipulation, kickbacks, inflated prices and or duplicated invoices among other contraventions.” Ramovha said.

“Various electronic gadgets as well as documentary proof have been seized for further exploration. No arrests have been effected.”

TimesLIVE

