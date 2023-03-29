KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed media reports that they have made a breakthrough in the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the “unconfirmed” reports about the arrest of an ever-changing number of suspects have been doing the rounds and are misleading the public.
It was widely reported that three men were arrested at a shopping centre in Cape Town on Sunday in connection with the February 10 shootings outside a popular restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.
The men were said to be transported to Durban for a court appearance.
Netshiunda said though police understood the murders attracted media attention, the reports had the potential to “jeopardise ongoing investigations”.
The reports had the potential to put the lives of the people purported to have been arrested at risk, he said. The lives of people portrayed as police officers in photographs and videos, which have been doing the rounds on certain websites and social media platforms, were also endangered.
KZN police slam 'unconfirmed' reports on arrests in AKA's murder
CCTV believed to have led to suspects being detained in AKA murder case
“Police appeal for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who claim to be close to the investigations.
“Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about developments in the investigations. These irresponsible reports rub salt into the wounds of family members who have put their faith in law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail.”
The police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development, Netshiunda added.
However, this was in contrast to information by several sources at the Durban magistrate's court. Sources told TimesLIVE they were aware the men were expected in court on Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
