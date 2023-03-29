South Africa

KZN police slam 'unconfirmed' reports on arrests in AKA's murder

29 March 2023 - 14:10 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
AKA, 35, was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10.
AKA, 35, was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed media reports that they have made a breakthrough in the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the “unconfirmed” reports about the arrest of an ever-changing number of suspects have been doing the rounds and are misleading the public. 

It was widely reported that three men were arrested at a shopping centre in Cape Town on Sunday in connection with the February 10 shootings outside a popular restaurant in Florida Road, Durban. 

The men were said to be transported to Durban for a court appearance.

Netshiunda said though police understood the murders attracted media attention, the reports had the potential to “jeopardise ongoing investigations”. 

The reports had the potential to put the lives of the people purported to have been arrested at risk, he said. The lives of people portrayed as police officers in photographs and videos, which have been doing the rounds on certain websites and social media platforms, were also endangered.  

CCTV believed to have led to suspects being detained in AKA murder case

CCTV, combined with meticulous detective work, played a vital role in the apprehension of three men believed to be linked to the murder of Kiernan ...
News
1 day ago

“Police appeal for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who claim to be close to the investigations.

“Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about developments in the investigations. These irresponsible reports rub salt into the wounds of family members who have put their faith in law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail.”

The police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development, Netshiunda added.

However, this was in contrast to information by several sources at the Durban magistrate's court. Sources told TimesLIVE they were aware the men were expected in court on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. 

 TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nadia Nakai shares old conversation of AKA giving her a pep talk for comfort

Nadia Nakai remembers her late partner and thanks those who have supported her.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Gayton McKenzie questions silence on the arrest of 'suspects' in AKA's murder

"Why the silence regarding the arrest of the suspects in AKA's murder investigations?"
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'I will be OK' — Nadia Nakai on making a comeback after short hiatus

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me as I went back to work. I am so grateful for what people did for me just to make sure I’m ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'No update on AKA matter': KZN police dismiss report of arrests

KwaZulu-Natal police say there is no update as yet in the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  2. Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  4. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  5. 7 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester and his escape South Africa

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role