South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa: Port St Johns rebuild starts Wednesday

The immediate plan is to get temporary structures for those who have lost their homes

29 March 2023 - 07:55 By Ziyanda Zweni

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited flood-stricken Port St Johns late on Tuesday and promised the rebuilding of homes for families left destitute would start today (Wednesday)...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  2. Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  4. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  5. 7 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester and his escape South Africa

Latest Videos

Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role
Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...