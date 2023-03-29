South Africa

Tributes pour in after KwaDukuza deputy mayor's sudden death

29 March 2023 - 22:15 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
KwaDukuza deputy mayor Thulani Ntuli, died after collapsing at the municipal premises on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Messages of condolence have poured in after the death of KwaDukuza municipality's deputy mayor, Thulani Ntuli, who died in hospital after collapsing at the municipal premises on Wednesday.

Ntuli's death came just hours after he had been part of a delegation that turned the sod at Riverside bridge — part of which was damaged during last year's heavy rains.

He was 49.

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi expressed his sadness.

“It's hard to come to terms with such a loss when we were still expecting a lot  from a leader of his calibre. We join his family, colleagues in the council and the entire KwaDukuza municipality  to mourn his sudden departure,” said Sithole-Moloi.

Ntuli is credited with working extensively with the communities in and around KwaDukuza. His commitment and respect in will always be remembered in the local government sector.

He was chair of the portfolio committee of infrastructure and technical services and the treasurer of the General Gizenga Mpanza district of the ANC.

The Dolphin Coast-based municipality's mayor, Lindile Nhaca, expressed shock and dismay.

“Death has robbed us. He was a dedicated and skilful leader of the ANC. We will remember him as a tireless leader of the people,” said Nhaca.

She said Ntuli's political career had begun at the age of 15  when he joined uMkhonto weSizwe. This is where he garnered advanced  military combat training  and political  education.

“He was among the longest-serving councillors in KwaDukuza, having joined the council in 2000 as a ward councillor. We will remember him as a humble soul and a dedicated servant of the people who lead with no fear,” said Nhaca.

ActionSA councillor Nel Sewraj remembered Ntuli  for possessing wisdom and for his level head.

“During many tense council debates and stand-offs, Ntuli would demonstrate  an uncanny ability to pacify disgruntled parties and broker peace among councillors,” said Sewraj.

He said Ntuli would be sorely missed in council.

DA caucus leader Tammy Colley extended her party's condolences, saying Ntuli would leave a big gap in the KwaDukuza council. She described Ntuli as a friendly and larger-than-life personality.

“He was someone with whom we had a very special connection in council. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” said Colley.

The regional secretary of the General Gizenga Mpanza region,  Sphesihle Zulu, said they had lost one of their finest sons, who made great sacrifices  to liberate  the country.

“We have lost a valuable agent  for  change whose indelible contribution towards the deepening of our democracy will remain in our hearts until our people  are economically  liberated,”  said Zulu.

TimesLIVE

