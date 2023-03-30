Van den Heever, who also represents former Eskom executive and corruption accused Anoj Singh, said the four men were transported from Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon and arrived in Durban on Wednesday at 5am.
She said after numerous attempts to get the police to bring her clients to court on Wednesday, they refused.
AKA and his friend Motsoane were shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, on February 10.
Charges against three men linked to AKA murder dropped, one to appear for carjacking
One of the four suspects arrested on Sunday and allegedly linked to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is due to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on a carjacking charge.
It was reported four suspects were arrested at a shopping centre in Cape Town on Sunday.
Advocate Annelene van den Heever told TimesLIVE on Thursay one of the four will make an appearance on Thursday. She said three suspects were released on Wednesday night around 10.30pm.
“The three suspects who were released by the police have gone to hiding. This is because there has been threats to their lives,” she said.
