South Africa

Charges against three men linked to AKA murder dropped, one to appear for carjacking

30 March 2023 - 10:25 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Advocate Annelene van den Heever says charges against three of her four clients were dropped on Wednesday and the fourth was due to appear in court on Thursday.
Advocate Annelene van den Heever says charges against three of her four clients were dropped on Wednesday and the fourth was due to appear in court on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

One of the four suspects arrested on Sunday and allegedly linked to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is due to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on a carjacking charge.

It was reported four suspects were arrested at a shopping centre in Cape Town on Sunday.

Advocate Annelene van den Heever told TimesLIVE on Thursay one of the four will make an appearance on Thursday.  She said three suspects were released on Wednesday night around 10.30pm.

“The three suspects who were released by the police have gone to hiding. This is because there has been threats to their lives,” she said.

Van den Heever, who also represents former Eskom executive and corruption accused Anoj Singh, said the four men were transported from Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon and arrived in Durban on Wednesday at 5am.

She said after numerous attempts to get the police to bring her clients to court on Wednesday, they refused.

AKA and his friend Motsoane were shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, on February 10.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Violation of my clients' rights', says high-powered advocate representing men allegedly linked to AKA's murder

Four suspected gunmen allegedly linked to the shooting of slain rapper AKA have brought out the "big guns" for their defence.
News
18 hours ago

KZN police slam 'unconfirmed' reports on arrests in AKA's murder

KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed media reports that they have made a breakthrough in the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, celebrity ...
News
20 hours ago

Nadia Nakai shares old conversation of AKA giving her a pep talk for comfort

Nadia Nakai remembers her late partner and thanks those who have supported her.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

AKA's parents Tony and Lynn Forbes warn Megacy about scammers claiming they need donations

"There are false requests for donations and investments from people posing as members of the Forbes family."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

CCTV believed to have led to suspects being detained in AKA murder case

CCTV, combined with meticulous detective work, played a vital role in the apprehension of three men believed to be linked to the murder of Kiernan ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious ... South Africa
  2. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father 'worried' for her, says she is in hiding South Africa
  4. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News
  5. Cut your cloth to the size of your dress, court tells mom claiming maintenance News

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role