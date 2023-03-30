South Africa

Fire and emergency staff respond to methane gas leak in Durban

30 March 2023 - 17:27 By LWAZI HLANGU
Emergency personnel have responded to a methane gas leak in Springfield, Durban
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Emergency personnel, including fire and police, have responded to a methane gas leak in Springfield, Durban. 

Sifiso Mbatha, fire services acting divisional commander, told TimesLIVE: “A Transnet gas pipeline carrying methane is leaking and next to it there is a fire in a dumpsite which is a suspected cause of the leak.

“We have Transnet workers on the scene who will isolate the valves between the leaking pipes.

“They are dropping the pressure so they can open the leak in [the] block valve. That will allow them to open the leak and shut off that valve and then move to Mayville to shut it off there too.”

Methane is a colourless, highly flammable gas which is commonly found in landfills.

Mbatha said everyone within a 100 metres of the pipe has been moved out of the area.

No injuries were reported.

"[The] gas is lighter than air so it's coming out in a vertical direction,” said Mbatha.

TimesLIVE

