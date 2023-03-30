South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago.
This is according to the latest household affordability index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD). The index tracks food prices in 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
It shows the average cost of the household food basket is R4,966.20 — up by R516.12 (11.6%) from a year ago.
Potatoes, carrots and tomatoes have increased by more than 5%, while the cost of frozen chicken pieces, tea, full cream milk, eggs, canned beans and bread shot up by 2% or more.
The report found electricity and transport take up 53% of a worker's pay, earning a minimum wage of R4,473.92.
“Food is bought after money for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R2,102.42 for food and everything else) and so in March 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 38.7%,” it says.
Food prices soar by nearly 12% in one year
Food price increases ‘unjustified’, says Competition Commission
“In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family.”
PMBEJD's Mervyn Abrahams said: “In June/July 2023, when the new electricity tariffs of 18.65% come into effect, and thereafter in August when taxi fares are raised, workers will have to allocate a lot more money to electricity and transport, leaving less money for food and other essential expenses.
“When this happens, families will face dramatic food shortfalls and hardship.”
He said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet is R874.71.
“Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R86.72 or 11%.
“The child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.”
