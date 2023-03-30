Former MP's daughter injured in shoeshine chair collapse at Florida Road market

Former MP Omie Singh has written to Durban’s municipal manager after his daughter sustained serious injuries when a shoe shiner’s platform collapsed at the Florida Road street market on Sunday.
Singh expressed disappointment city officials failed to respond to his numerous messages to report the incident that occurred at an eThekwini Municipality organised event — the first-ever street market on the popular road in Morningside.
His daughter, Pranshansa Singh, 40, was hospitalised after she was diagnosed with concussion, partial loss of memory and brain damage.
Singh said his family was at the market when a stallholder, who was promoting polish for white takkies, approached his daughter.
“As we were all in a carnival mood my granddaughter took out her cellphone to photograph my daughter as she stepped on a wooden platform on which stood a reclining chair that was being used by clients while their takkies were being cleaned. Unbeknown to us the chair was not bolted onto the wooden base and not secured in any way.
“No sooner did she sit on the chair when the chair fell backwards, resulting in the back of her head hitting the pavement, and her body rested on the road surface. The paramedics who were on standby were called immediately and treated an injury to her arm and leg. This incident took place in full view of the stallholders and the public,” he said.
Pranshansa was briefly unconscious and disorientated after the fall.
“We decided to head back home. Towards the same evening she started complaining about nausea, severe headaches and feeling disorientated. We rushed her to Umhlanga Hospital’s trauma Unit and, on being examined by the doctor in charge, he consulted a neurosurgeon who recommended that a brain scan and X-rays be done and that she be immediately admitted to the hospital.
“She has since remained in hospital and is being treated by a neurologist, neurosurgeon, physician and physiotherapist,” Singh said.
He said his family was traumatised by this event “which is apparently indicative of safety breaches by both the stallholder and the municipality”.
In the letter to the municipal manager, Singh said he had tried on numerous occasions to get hold of officials, without success.
“I am extremely disappointed that even though some of your officials were at the scene and who might have received the reports from the paramedics, [they] have failed to contact me, even though our contact details were taken by the paramedics and the stallholder concerned,” he said.
Responding to requests for comment, eThekwini municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said: "The city manager is awaiting a report on this unfortunate incident from the relevant officials."
Former MP's daughter injured in shoeshine chair collapse at Florida Road market
Image: Supplied
