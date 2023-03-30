“This matter is very sensitive and can’t just be argued based on hearsay evidence, hence I have brought all the reference material which will justify my argument based on historical, political and legal evidence on how we got to where we are today.
“It is on this basis that I beg of this house to declare the initial and true boundaries of this country, which are from Tugela River along Bergville, Newcastle, Standerton to Sasolburg, Kimberley and beyond Orania, Aliwal North (Maletswai) to Port St Johns, Kokstad ... and I would like you all to visit these places so you know what I am referring to,” he said.
Responding to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's question regarding whether Lesotho and Eswatini should be incorporated into South Africa, the Pan-African Kingdoms Council's Dingizwe Mkhatshwa told TimesLIVE this country continues to “occupy” Emaswati, Lesotho and Botswana territories, “violating the UN charter without punitive action”.
"It is de jure the SA administration that has to disintegrate to enable de facto historic indigenous sovereign states to be restored,” he said.
Lipholo’s motion was not well received by some here, but there was interest in what would happen if it was passed by parliament.
Here are some reactions:
Good idea or wishful thinking? Social media weighs in on Lesotho motion to reclaim parts of SA
Image: Alaister Russell
Discussions in Lesotho’s national assembly regarding reclaiming land in South Africa, including the entire Free State, have ruffled feathers.
On Wednesday, parliament there discussed a proposal by MP Tsepo Lipholo to declare the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal as part of that country.
He argued that the land belonged to Lesotho and was taken by colonial white South Africa.
The Sowetan reported that Lipholo, a leader of Basotho Covenant Movement, said it was “unfair and unjust that Lesotho has only 30,000 square kilometres, while 240,000 square kilometres had been taken by South Africa.
“Today Basotho are being oppressed in South Africa on their own land with the help of its own people — politicians.
Lesotho's parliamentarians debate motion to claim parts of South Africa
“This matter is very sensitive and can’t just be argued based on hearsay evidence, hence I have brought all the reference material which will justify my argument based on historical, political and legal evidence on how we got to where we are today.
“It is on this basis that I beg of this house to declare the initial and true boundaries of this country, which are from Tugela River along Bergville, Newcastle, Standerton to Sasolburg, Kimberley and beyond Orania, Aliwal North (Maletswai) to Port St Johns, Kokstad ... and I would like you all to visit these places so you know what I am referring to,” he said.
Responding to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's question regarding whether Lesotho and Eswatini should be incorporated into South Africa, the Pan-African Kingdoms Council's Dingizwe Mkhatshwa told TimesLIVE this country continues to “occupy” Emaswati, Lesotho and Botswana territories, “violating the UN charter without punitive action”.
"It is de jure the SA administration that has to disintegrate to enable de facto historic indigenous sovereign states to be restored,” he said.
Lipholo’s motion was not well received by some here, but there was interest in what would happen if it was passed by parliament.
Here are some reactions:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | Should we give Lesotho KZN?
PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s chance to divorce from oppressive cycles is coming
Tutu: The liberation of a black theologian
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos