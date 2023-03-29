Juwi GmbH, a German renewable energy plant developer, plans to start developing 1,000 megawatts of wind, solar and so-called hybrid power plants in South Africa this year.
The projects add to more than 1,500 megawatts of wind power, 2,000 megawatts of solar energy and 500 megawatts of hybrid plants the unit of MVV Energie AG is developing in the country, Juwi said in a statement on Wednesday. Hybrid projects often include battery storage.
Juwi said the 84 megawatt Wolf Wind Project in the Eastern Cape, which it developed for Red Rocket Energy Ltd, has completed its financial arrangements and construction has begun.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Juwi to start developing 1GW of projects in SA in 2023
Image: Bloomberg
Juwi GmbH, a German renewable energy plant developer, plans to start developing 1,000 megawatts of wind, solar and so-called hybrid power plants in South Africa this year.
The projects add to more than 1,500 megawatts of wind power, 2,000 megawatts of solar energy and 500 megawatts of hybrid plants the unit of MVV Energie AG is developing in the country, Juwi said in a statement on Wednesday. Hybrid projects often include battery storage.
Juwi said the 84 megawatt Wolf Wind Project in the Eastern Cape, which it developed for Red Rocket Energy Ltd, has completed its financial arrangements and construction has begun.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
MORE
Copenhagen power investor does first SA deal
‘It’s a step backwards’: environmental group on Kusile emissions exemption
SA looks to Belgium to help with renewables and green hydrogen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos