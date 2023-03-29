South Africa

Juwi to start developing 1GW of projects in SA in 2023

30 March 2023 - 09:52 By Antony Sguazzin
Juwi GmbH, a German renewable energy plant developer, plans to start developing 1,000 megawatts of wind, solar and so-called hybrid power plants in South Africa this year.
Image: Bloomberg

The projects add to more than 1,500 megawatts of wind power, 2,000 megawatts of solar energy and 500 megawatts of hybrid plants the unit of MVV Energie AG is developing in the country, Juwi said in a statement on Wednesday. Hybrid projects often include battery storage. 

Juwi said the 84 megawatt Wolf Wind Project in the Eastern Cape, which it developed for Red Rocket Energy Ltd, has completed its financial arrangements and construction has begun. 

