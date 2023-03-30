South Africa

More evidence needed for TUT student Ntokozo Xaba murder trial

30 March 2023 - 13:31
Ngcebo Thusi appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court. File image
Ngcebo Thusi appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court. File image
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

The state says there are investigations that still need to be conducted in the murder case of third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba.

The former boyfriend of the murdered third-year TUT student, Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Thusi is facing a charge of murder and defeating the administration of justice.

Xaba, 21, was found stabbed to death at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria.

On Thursday, some family members were in court where the public gallery was packed.

Prosecutor Mashudu Nebulunge told the court they were still conducting investigations.

Previously Thusi declined to bring an application for bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was alleged that on February 1, Xaba, together with a group of friends, had a social gathering at her place of residence in Pretoria Gardens.

“It is alleged that the accused was among the people who were at the social gathering. It is alleged that the accused was the last person to leave the deceased’s place at midnight or the early hours of the morning. The deceased’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds was found in the morning by friends when they went to check on her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

The matter had previously been postponed for further investigations.

It has been postponed to June 2, again for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Nzimande outraged after nine students attacked, murdered in one month

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande condemned continued attacks on tertiary students after nine students were either murdered or assaulted in ...
News
1 month ago

Violence against women isn’t inevitable or natural: TUT vice-chancellor Maluleke

The Tshwane University of Technology is looking into ways  to preserve the memory and legacy of slain third-year student Ntokozo Xaba.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | TUT holds memorial service for student Ntokozo Xaba

Tshwane University of Technology hosted a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba on Thursday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious ... South Africa
  2. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father 'worried' for her, says she is in hiding South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News
  5. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...