More evidence needed for TUT student Ntokozo Xaba murder trial

The state says there are investigations that still need to be conducted in the murder case of third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba.
The former boyfriend of the murdered third-year TUT student, Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Thusi is facing a charge of murder and defeating the administration of justice.
Xaba, 21, was found stabbed to death at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria.
On Thursday, some family members were in court where the public gallery was packed.
Prosecutor Mashudu Nebulunge told the court they were still conducting investigations.
Previously Thusi declined to bring an application for bail.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was alleged that on February 1, Xaba, together with a group of friends, had a social gathering at her place of residence in Pretoria Gardens.
“It is alleged that the accused was among the people who were at the social gathering. It is alleged that the accused was the last person to leave the deceased’s place at midnight or the early hours of the morning. The deceased’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds was found in the morning by friends when they went to check on her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
The matter had previously been postponed for further investigations.
It has been postponed to June 2, again for further investigations.
