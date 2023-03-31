When asked if he considered slapfighting a safe sport, Krisch says yes. “Out of 107 fighters who took part in contests so far, two had their jaws broken. We have medical personnel in attendance at all events and the fighters sign indemnity forms before the they can take part.”
Going out klapping: Slapfighting comes to South Africa with next contest in Mbombela this weekend
Image: Supplied
While two out of 107 previous slapfighting contestants have had their jaws broken, organiser Bobby “The Punisher” Krisch says this “developing sport” is safe.
The next event will take place at the Mbombela club Mustangs — The Dancing Place, on Saturday, with paramedics in attendance.
In slapfighting, two contestants face one another across a table and take turns slapping each other. The loser is the contestant who falls first or withdraws.
Krisch says “there are a lot of rules” involved.
“You are not allowed to slap your opponent on his temple, his ear, or on his neck. Any of these will be penalised. You have to slap your opponent with an open hand on the cheek and the slap has to come from shoulder height.”
A slapfight lasts three rounds.
“Fighters receive points which they can lose if they break any of the rules. The winner is the one who gets best out of three,” Kirsch told TimesLIVE on Friday.
While some might think organised slapping is an April Fool's joke, Krisch says it originated in Russia and gained traction elsewhere in the world.
This will be the fourth slapfighting contest to take place in South Africa.
“The first event — organised by Ultimate Slapfight — was held on May 29 last year at the Piano Bar in Randparkridge, where 18 slapfighters took part. That was the first official slapfighting contest in South Africa,” said Kirsch.
“The second event, on August 6, also organised by Ultimate Slapfight in which I was involved at the time, was held in Sasolburg's Bar with No Name. Thirty fighters took part there.”
Then followed the last event held by Ultimate Slapfight where Krisch was involved as a partner. “The event took place on October 29, in Presley's in Boksburg. Thirty fighters took part. Since then I have parted ways with Ultimate Slapfight and started my own thing — Punisher,” Krisch said.
Punisher held its first slapfighting event on December 17 at Hippo's in Brakpan. “That event was sold out, with about 300 spectators attending the evening's slapping.”
Krisch says the violent nature of slapfighting has had its share of criticism.
“Ag, I have been called many names and people say we are common, but to these people I just say 'come and put your name on a card and come drop me with a slap if you think you can'. This is a sport for the normal working man,” he said.
“Anybody from any walk of life is welcome to take part if they think they can handle it. We even have a category for disabled people.”
He issued a warning to interested fighters: “Our disabled contestants are no walk in the park. One of them, Terrence Labuschagne, who has one leg, has slapped out four contestants so far.”
When asked if he considered slapfighting a safe sport, Krisch says yes. “Out of 107 fighters who took part in contests so far, two had their jaws broken. We have medical personnel in attendance at all events and the fighters sign indemnity forms before the they can take part.”
Melissa Smith, the senior manager at Mustangs — The Dancing Place, told TimesLIVE they are looking forward to the event.
“I hope our patrons will throw their weight behind local boy Jaco 'Groot Wit' Marneweck,” Smith laughed.
In a flyer that TimesLIVE saw, VIP tables were advertised at R2,500 for a 10-seater including food and drinks, while a six-seater was R2,000. General access will cost interested members of the public R150 a head.
On Friday Smith said the VIP tables had already sold out.
“We have other tables but they are filled on a 'first come, first served' basis and cannot be pre-booked. We still have lots of space for people who want to just have general access at R150 per head,” she said.
She is aware of safety concerns.
“There will be an ambulance on scene as well as paramedics, and the slapfighters will each have to pass a medical before they take part in the evening's activities. If you don't pass the medical, you don't take part.”
The fighters taking part tomorrow at Mustangs are:
