'Grateful to be alive' - patron who survived Durban restaurant shooting

He said other patrons were treated for injuries suffered while trying to escape the robbers.

The patron described his ordeal as a "terrifying, brutal instance of drama we all read about so often.

"I guess I'm still in shock but at least we're home safe and alive. Small mercies....."

He said five "aggressive" men entered the restaurant and fired shots.

"We all hit the floor and guns were put to our heads. Besides the shooting of customers so many people were 'relieved' of their wallets, jewellery and other valuables."

"The bloody aftermath was silent, shocked mayhem. Aside for the cries of those shot...

"Thank God for the private security companies who arrived within minutes. 45 minutes later and there was still no sign of Bheki Cele's SAPS.

"People could have bled to death without the staunching table cloths and assistance of restaurant customers.

"We left an ongoing crime scene shocked and shaky, but just grateful to be alive.

"Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

