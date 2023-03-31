PODCAST | Cold justice: The serial crimes of Andrew Jordaan

Despite Johannes having all the evidence police would have needed to convict her killer in 2007, and a DNA sample waiting in the lab to be compared with the suspect’s profile, the man would be ignored by the SAPS for 10 years.
It would take one police officer who refused to let Felicity’s murderer walk free to team up with Johannes and finally put the offender behind bars for life.
In episode 111 of True Crime South Africa we delve into one father’s battle for justice for his daughter and the lives that were lost because an investigating team forgot about Felicity.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
When 31-year-old Felicity Cilliers went missing in 2007, her father Johannes mobilised search parties. He was certain she would be found soon, and safely, and he could put the whole mess behind him.
When his daughter’s body was found two days later, however, Johannes embarked on a decade-long fight for justice.
