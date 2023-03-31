A prophecy suggesting Big Zulu would die in a car accident has sparked debate on how people would react if someone claimed to know when and how they would die.
In a video shared on social media a “prophet” claimed he saw a vision of Big Zulu in a car, covered in blood.
He told a congregation the accident would happen in March or April and asked his congregation to pray for Big Zulu.
“I've been praying. I have been praying for him, for an extension. This thing was supposed to happen in March. March/April. I'm still praying.”
Big Zulu reacted to the prophecy, saying such things were beyond his control.
“Siyabonga kakhulu ngomthandazo kodwa khona izinto ezingekho kwawam amandla (Thank you very much for the prayer but there are things that are not in my power),” he wrote.
Many reacted to the prophecy, urging Big Zulu not to worry. Others said they would not take their chances and would probably go into hiding if they received a prophecy of their death.
POLL | What would you do if a pastor prophesied about your death?
Image: Alon Skuy
Late rapper AKA warned about fearmongering prophecies last year, saying any person who scares people “is not a messenger of God”.
“People need to stop scaring others by offering their unwanted and unrequested 'prophecies' and 'dreams' absolutely randomly. God is a God of love and warmth, not fear.
“Anyone who tries to scare you or make you fearful is not a messenger of God. You will know God’s voice,” he tweeted.
