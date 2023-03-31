South Africa

QUIZ | Are you a news mastermind or running a scam? Take our quiz to find out

31 March 2023 - 10:24
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester is on the run after an audacious prison escape.
'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester is on the run after an audacious prison escape.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

How well do you know your South African newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

80-100: You are the news puppet master and have everyone doing what you say.

70-80: You have everyone convinced you know the news. Don't let the mask slip.

50-60: You think your news knowledge is on lock, but you should be locked up instead.

30-40: The con has been revealed and even your news connections can't help you.

0-20: Forget Bafana Bafana and promises to end load-shedding, you are the country's biggest scam.

TRY OUR PREVIOUS QUIZZES:

QUIZ | Are you 'in charge' or just a news knowledge backbencher? Take our quiz to find out

How well do you know your South African newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
1 week ago

QUIZ | Are you leading the line or having a news knowledge shutdown? Take our quiz to find out

How well do you know your South African newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
2 weeks ago

QUIZ | Are you a news CEO or are you being shown the door? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your South African newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
1 month ago

QUIZ | Do you know the news, or are you lying to yourself and others? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dr Nandipha, from beauty boss to 'fugitive': Holidays, cars and ... South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father 'worried' for her, says she is in hiding South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News
  5. Former MP's daughter injured in shoeshine chair collapse at Florida Road market South Africa

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...