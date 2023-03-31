80-100: You are the news puppet master and have everyone doing what you say.
70-80: You have everyone convinced you know the news. Don't let the mask slip.
50-60: You think your news knowledge is on lock, but you should be locked up instead.
30-40: The con has been revealed and even your news connections can't help you.
0-20: Forget Bafana Bafana and promises to end load-shedding, you are the country's biggest scam.
QUIZ | Are you a news mastermind or running a scam? Take our quiz to find out
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
How well do you know your South African newsmakers?
Take our weekly test to find out.
