South Africa will move between stages 3 and 4 of load-shedding over the weekend as Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding with immediate effect on Friday “due to a higher than anticipated demand experienced”.
The utility released a statement initially saying that stage 4 would be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Saturday but this was moved up to 1pm shortly after.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said it's still expected to continue until Saturday morning.
“Stage 3 load-shedding will [then] be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday followed by stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Sunday. [Then] stage 2 will be implemented until 4pm. Then stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.”
The entity cited the increase of breakdowns to 15,388MW of generating capacity and that “the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has increased to 7,169MW” as the reasons.
Additionally, while the past 24 hours saw two generation units return to service at Lethabo and Medupi, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Matimba and two units at Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs.
“The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kriel and Tutuka power stations have [also] contributed to constraints.”
The utility said it would publish further updates “as soon as any significant changes occur”.
Stage 4 load-shedding implemented immediately due to higher demand
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
