'We can’t have chaos in public places' — What you said about Luh Twizzy trend

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the Luh Twizzy trend that saw teenagers descend on a Gauteng mall last weekend, creating chaos.
Dressed in black, they stormed Mall of Africa and simulated a gang-style fight. A representative of mall management confirmed there were disruptions but denied claims someone had died during the commotion.
Described by one teen as “another level of Skrr Skrr kids”, Luh Twizzy appears to have morphed from fans of American rapper Yeat, who influenced other artists and TikTok challenges.
This, at least locally, developed into a term to describe teenagers who often hide their face, plan large public gatherings and associate with others of the same name. It has since become synonymous with mobs.
Those who associate with Luh Twizzy have stormed malls previously and left.
TikTok told TimesLIVE its investigation found no evidence the “Luh Twizzy challenge” originated on its platform.
“The safety and wellbeing of our community is a top priority at TikTok. While circulating reports claim the Luh Twizzy challenge originated on TikTok, upon investigation, we can confirm we have not seen any evidence that suggests this may be the case.
“As we make clear in our community guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies dangerous challenges that might lead to injury or damage to property.
“As a platform, we aim to strike a balance between enabling free speech and preventing harmful violative content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behaviour whether online or off.”
While some see the trend as a harmless bit of fun, others warned it could get out of hand and urged parents to be aware of their children's activities.
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought of the trend.
Most (51%) were not happy and said “we can't have chaos in public places”.
And 43% said parents “need to intervene before it gets out of hand”, while 6% said it was “just a bit of fun”.
'We can’t have chaos in public places' — What you said about Luh Twizzy trend
The debate continued on social media.
Sandile Vellem claimed “juvenile delinquency will come out of these groupings”, while Julyette Michelle Lewis said it was clear teens had “too much time on their hands”.
“How about they come together to clean up the town?” suggested Vincent Kalane.
Sean Doc de Lange said they were mimicking behaviour they see around them.
“Well, they see their parents and elders causing chaos and destruction. They don't know, or want to know, any better. For them it is a normal occurrence. They do what they see elders do and get away with. They know absolutely nothing will happen to them”.
