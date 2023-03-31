Would-be cops get chance to help solve a crime before training begins

Candidates for police training are being targeted by a scam.
A hoax message is being sent to applicants for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme demanding payment of R200 towards their college accessories, SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
Advising anyone who receives the message not to part with cash, Mathe said: "Successful candidates will not be required to pay any amount of money towards the entry-level police training.
"The SAPS covers all training costs, inclusive of transportation to the training academies, and also makes provision for all equipment and uniforms required during training."
Those who receive these text messages are urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600-10111.
The recruitment and selection programme has reached an advanced stage, she said, with successful applicants set to be notified on when to report at the various academies.
