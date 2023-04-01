South Africa

Five suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

01 April 2023 - 20:29 By TIMESLIVE
Five suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KZN. Stock photo.
Five suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

KwaZulu-Natal police killed five suspects at a flat in Durban on Saturday during a shoot-out. The suspects have been linked to the recent drive-by shooting of an alleged drug lord who was killed with his wife and daughter. 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the shoot-out took place during a drug raid. 

The suspects opened fire at police when they arrived at the hideout. 

“We had to retaliate when they started shooting,” he said. 

Netshiunda said police seized firearms, including rifles, money and drugs during the raid. 

He also confirmed that a police officer was injured during the shoot-out. 

“Fortunately the member had his bulletproof vest on. You can see that here we were dealing with criminals who would stop at nothing to do what they want.”  

Trish Parshotam, owner of Dragon security which is providing guarding services at the flats where the suspects' hideout was, said they saw no signs of suspicious behaviour from the suspects. 

“They lived normal lives and there was no suspicious activity that we noticed at their unit. We were just surprised to see what police found in their flat,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting'

The man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting, along with his wife and nine-year-old daughter, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related ...
News
1 week ago

'Grateful to be alive' — patron who survived Durban restaurant shooting

A restaurant patron has told how five armed men stormed into a packed Durban eatery, held them at gunpoint and shot three people before escaping with ...
News
1 day ago

'Violation of my clients' rights', says high-powered advocate representing men allegedly linked to AKA's murder

Four suspected gunmen allegedly linked to the shooting of slain rapper AKA have brought out the "big guns" for their defence.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Durban residents flee for cover amid rapid gunfire in 'gang-related' ... South Africa
  2. KZN cop killer shot dead in face-off with police South Africa

Most read

  1. Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dr Nandipha, from beauty boss to 'fugitive': Holidays, cars and ... South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News
  4. Former MP's daughter injured in shoeshine chair collapse at Florida Road market South Africa
  5. Alleged Cele link to 2010 Panday contract 'to be exposed' News

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...