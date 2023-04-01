KwaZulu-Natal police killed five suspects at a flat in Durban on Saturday during a shoot-out. The suspects have been linked to the recent drive-by shooting of an alleged drug lord who was killed with his wife and daughter.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the shoot-out took place during a drug raid.
The suspects opened fire at police when they arrived at the hideout.
“We had to retaliate when they started shooting,” he said.
Netshiunda said police seized firearms, including rifles, money and drugs during the raid.
He also confirmed that a police officer was injured during the shoot-out.
“Fortunately the member had his bulletproof vest on. You can see that here we were dealing with criminals who would stop at nothing to do what they want.”
Trish Parshotam, owner of Dragon security which is providing guarding services at the flats where the suspects' hideout was, said they saw no signs of suspicious behaviour from the suspects.
“They lived normal lives and there was no suspicious activity that we noticed at their unit. We were just surprised to see what police found in their flat,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Five suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
KwaZulu-Natal police killed five suspects at a flat in Durban on Saturday during a shoot-out. The suspects have been linked to the recent drive-by shooting of an alleged drug lord who was killed with his wife and daughter.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the shoot-out took place during a drug raid.
The suspects opened fire at police when they arrived at the hideout.
“We had to retaliate when they started shooting,” he said.
Netshiunda said police seized firearms, including rifles, money and drugs during the raid.
He also confirmed that a police officer was injured during the shoot-out.
“Fortunately the member had his bulletproof vest on. You can see that here we were dealing with criminals who would stop at nothing to do what they want.”
Trish Parshotam, owner of Dragon security which is providing guarding services at the flats where the suspects' hideout was, said they saw no signs of suspicious behaviour from the suspects.
“They lived normal lives and there was no suspicious activity that we noticed at their unit. We were just surprised to see what police found in their flat,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting'
'Grateful to be alive' — patron who survived Durban restaurant shooting
'Violation of my clients' rights', says high-powered advocate representing men allegedly linked to AKA's murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos