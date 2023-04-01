NPA gets in-kind support amounting to almost R30m
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) agrees to provide R29m tailored support for the rebuilding project of the NPA
01 April 2023 - 14:32
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received in-kind support amounting to R28.8m in the current financial year...
NPA gets in-kind support amounting to almost R30m
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) agrees to provide R29m tailored support for the rebuilding project of the NPA
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received in-kind support amounting to R28.8m in the current financial year...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos