Six people were found dead in an Umbumbulu house, owned by a 35-year-old suspected to have been involved in drug dealing and cable theft on Sunday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police, responding to reports of a shooting incident, found the six lifeless bodies.
“Four were lying inside a bedroom, one next to the gate and the owner of the house was found dead not far from his house. Two of the victims are female siblings, aged 21 and 16 years old.”
Netshiunda said community members reported they heard gunshots on Saturday evening but the bodies were only discovered on Sunday morning.
“The owner of the house, aged 35 years, was suspected to be involved in criminal activities including dealing in drugs and cable theft.
“The motive of the killing is unknown but drug-related activities could not be ruled out, he said.
Six killed in suspected drug-related shooting in Umbumbulu
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
