Corruptasaurus and some of the other hilarious responses to eThekwini's call to name its dinosaur

Corruptasaurus, ANC-saurus, Service Delivery, No WaTe-Rex and Potholes.
These are some of the names Durban residents believe are fitting for a recreated T-Rex dinosaur housed at the city's natural science museum.
eThekwini municipality called on its Facebook page for residents to suggest a name and stand a chance of being credited on the T-Rex display information board.
Fed-up with service delivery challenges in the city, residents used the opportunity to vent their frustration about water and power outages, among other issues.
The museum is housed in the city centre and is home to the largest collection of African birds in the world, including a 100-year-old skeleton of the extinct Dodo bird, and a fossilised egg of an elephant bird.
There are also life-size recreations of animals apart from the T-Rex, including insects, amphibians, reptiles and others found throughout Africa. Dala U Crew — a Durban-based community driven platform with more than 800,000 Facebook followers — suggested “Corruptasaurus”, which garnered the approval of its fans.
But it said in its post: “Are you dinosaur crazy and would like to be part of something exciting in the city? Well, the Durban Natural Science Museum invites you to put your dinosaur enthusiasm to good use.
“The museum is on a quest to find a name for its legendary T-Rex dinosaur.
“To be part of this exciting competition, all you have to do is suggest a fitting name for this fierce 'king of the dinosaurs'. You will stand the chance to be credited on the T-Rex display information board.”
Facebook users had a field day.
“How about ANC ... as it resembles the dinosaur ... eating the public money,” said one.
Another said: “Service delivery. It too, like the dinosaur, is extinct.”
One user suggested “ANC-saurus”.
“Very fitting I think ... same ideology as our leading party ... #extinct.”
TimesLIVE is awaiting a response from the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Corruptasaurus and some of the other hilarious responses to eThekwini's call to name its dinosaur
Image: Dala U Crew
Corruptasaurus, ANC-saurus, Service Delivery, No WaTe-Rex and Potholes.
These are some of the names Durban residents believe are fitting for a recreated T-Rex dinosaur housed at the city's natural science museum.
eThekwini municipality called on its Facebook page for residents to suggest a name and stand a chance of being credited on the T-Rex display information board.
Fed-up with service delivery challenges in the city, residents used the opportunity to vent their frustration about water and power outages, among other issues.
The museum is housed in the city centre and is home to the largest collection of African birds in the world, including a 100-year-old skeleton of the extinct Dodo bird, and a fossilised egg of an elephant bird.
There are also life-size recreations of animals apart from the T-Rex, including insects, amphibians, reptiles and others found throughout Africa. Dala U Crew — a Durban-based community driven platform with more than 800,000 Facebook followers — suggested “Corruptasaurus”, which garnered the approval of its fans.
But it said in its post: “Are you dinosaur crazy and would like to be part of something exciting in the city? Well, the Durban Natural Science Museum invites you to put your dinosaur enthusiasm to good use.
“The museum is on a quest to find a name for its legendary T-Rex dinosaur.
“To be part of this exciting competition, all you have to do is suggest a fitting name for this fierce 'king of the dinosaurs'. You will stand the chance to be credited on the T-Rex display information board.”
Facebook users had a field day.
“How about ANC ... as it resembles the dinosaur ... eating the public money,” said one.
Another said: “Service delivery. It too, like the dinosaur, is extinct.”
One user suggested “ANC-saurus”.
“Very fitting I think ... same ideology as our leading party ... #extinct.”
TimesLIVE is awaiting a response from the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Umhlanga braces for Easter break influx after poo disaster
Civic body to knock on eThekwini mayor’s door over ‘city rot’
Durban residents threaten to withhold rates due to defective street lights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos