Eskom will decrease load-shedding from Monday after repairs at some generation plants.
Eskom will remove 3,000 megawatts from the national grid from 5am on Monday until 4pm in the afternoon, according to a statement issued on Sunday. From then, 4,000 megawatts will be removed until 5am on Tuesday.
“The pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” it said.
Eskom says load-shedding to ease from Monday
