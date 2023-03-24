South Africa

Eskom says load-shedding to ease from Monday

03 April 2023 - 08:59 By Colleen Goko
Eskom will decrease load-shedding from Monday after repairs at some generation plants.
Image: Bloomberg

Eskom will decrease load-shedding from Monday after repairs at some generation plants.

Eskom will remove 3,000 megawatts from the national grid from 5am on Monday until 4pm in the afternoon, according to a statement issued on Sunday. From then, 4,000 megawatts will be removed until 5am on Tuesday.

“The pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” it said.

