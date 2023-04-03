Ebrahim told the committee the process was “inquisitorial” and the role of evidence leaders was to present evidence.
Parliamentary adviser says evidence leaders can present evidence to committee without Mkhwebane
Image: Leila Dougan
Parliamentary legal adviser Fatima Ebrahim says it is acceptable for evidence leaders at the inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office to present evidence to the committee without her and her legal team's presence.
Parliament's legal services was called in on Monday after Mkhwebane and some committee members objected to evidence leaders presenting evidence while she was without a legal representative.
Mkhwebane asked to be excused after committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said Monday's meeting was not an inquiry but a committee meeting. Dyantyi called the evidence leaders to address evidence by Mkhwebane in the past six days.
Dyantyi had ruled that evidence leaders could present the evidence without Mkhwebane's legal representatives.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane leaves section 194 committee after evidence leaders called to present evidence
