Second man linked to Riana Pretorius kidnapping to appear in court this week

A second suspect in the kidnapping of Riana Pretorius will appear in court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said the 40-year-old was arrested on March 28.
Xolani Kafile appeared at the New Law magistrate’s court the next day and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance. He will appear with the first suspect to be arrested, Xolisile Rawutini, 39, who was found in the car allegedly used in the biokineticist's March 16 kidnapping.
The vehicle was spotted on the Old Grahamstown Road in Gqeberha. Its other occupants ran into the nearby bushes. A 9mm Norinco firearm was recovered in the nearby bushes.
Nxumalo said a search at Rawutini’s residence in Motherwell led to the recovery of another firearm with its serial number filed off.
Pretorius was returned to her family on the eighth day of her kidnapping, after being found at a garage in Struandale in the early hours of the morning.
