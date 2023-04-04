South Africa

SIU pursuing civil case against lawyer charged with fraud

04 April 2023 - 17:08
The SIU says the arrest of advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee follows an investigation which revealed he allegedly inflated invoices, invoiced for services not rendered and overcharged for alleged services rendered. Stock photo.
The SIU says the arrest of advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee follows an investigation which revealed he allegedly inflated invoices, invoiced for services not rendered and overcharged for alleged services rendered. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is pursuing a civil case in the Special Tribunal against lawyer for the office of the state attorney advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee to recover about R27m.

The SIU said this is for damages the state suffered due to the alleged corrupt and collusive relationship between the former head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg, Gustav Lekabe, and Kajee.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Lekabe is alleged to have briefed Kajee as counsel for the state in many matters.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration,” he said

Kajee was arrested by the Hawks on Saturday on numerous charges of fraud.

He appeared in the Johannesburg regional court on Monday and was released on R20,000 bail.

State goes after dishonest cash by halting pensions, and resigning won't help

Luxury car purchases, dodgy scholar transport claims and inflated government contracts are among the cases being dealt with by a special team of ...
News
2 years ago

The SIU has welcomed the arrest.

Kganyago said Kajee was appointed on various matters to represent the state.

His arrest follows an SIU investigation which revealed he allegedly inflated invoices, invoiced for services not rendered and overcharged for alleged services rendered.

“Advocate Kajee would bill that he worked more hours daily than actual hours in the day and invoiced for work on different matters simultaneously.”

Kganyago said in line with the SIU and Special Tribunals Act, the SIU referred evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action which resulted in Kajee's arrest.

“The SIU was mandated by proclamation R21 of 2018 to investigate certain allegations in respect of the affairs of the department of justice and constitutional development insofar as it relates to the office of the state attorney.”

Kajee is expected to return to court in May. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane terminates instructions to her legal team after funding dries up

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team said Friday effectively marked the end of the road for it as her office had indicated on ...
News
3 days ago

Terry Pheto's house sold for R3.9m after flop auction

The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto that went under the hammer early this month has been sold.
News
5 days ago

South Africa dispatches Pravin Gordhan to China over locomotives dispute

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will lead a delegation to China next month in a bid to break an impasse over the delivery of locomotives ...
News
6 days ago

Eastern Cape’s inflated bill for useless University of Fort Hare certificate

Provincial legislature paid through the nose for public servants to take apparently bogus UFH public administration course
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Revealed: the tense tug of war over ‘Thabo Bester’s body’ News
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  3. Former Cape attorney slapped with 55-year jail term for 48 charges South Africa
  4. Marking mistake dashes student's medical dream News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief