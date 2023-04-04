South Africa

WATCH | Parliament to be briefed on Thabo Bester escape

04 April 2023 - 09:44 By TImesLIVE

Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services will be briefed by the ministries of justice and correctional services and police on the circumstances surrounding murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s alleged escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

