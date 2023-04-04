South Africa

WATCH | Northern KZN battered by 'tornado-like' storm

04 April 2023 - 10:23
A home hit by the severe storm that struck many parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
A home hit by the severe storm that struck many parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Image: via Facebook

A severe thunderstorm accompanied by strong wind and hail ripped through Empangeni and other areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, leaving one person dead, several injured and widespread damage.

The uMhlathuze municipality said on Tuesday the storm caused structural damage, road closures and displacement of residents whose homes were hit.

Apart from households, municipal buildings such as the Empangeni civic centre and fire station, Richards Bay airport, business premises and hospitals were also affected.

“Disaster response teams are on the ground cutting and removing trees,” it said.

Motorists have been warned to drive with caution because of trees strewn across roads.

An assessment of the damage will be done on Tuesday.

The municipality said one person was killed at Five Ways Mall in Empangeni, while two were injured.

“We have areas such as eSigisi, eMacekane, eNseleni, eMhlanga that have been affected, where roofs were blown away.

“Reports are still coming in. However, also in eMhlanga, two injuries were reported. We have no-one in our halls — those whose houses were affected opted seeking shelter from their neighbours.”

Eskom said the storm caused power outages in eNseleni, Kwambonambi, Mtubatuba, Hluhluwe and Mkuze.

“Restoration may take long due to access problems. Customers are urged to treat all installations as live.”

Residents described the storm on social media platforms as “tornado-like”.

One said: “Hectic storm that was. Enough lightning to help Eskom out for five years.”

Another said: “I'm sure it was a tornado as the sky looked awful and many trees uprooted.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

EDITORIAL | Town planning is key preventing recurrences of flood disasters

It is vital relief funds are spent wisely and measures are taken to ensure natural disasters do not repeatedly damage infrastructure
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Three dead, hundreds being sheltered after Eastern Cape floods

Three people have died and hundreds are being sheltered after heavy rain lashed the Eastern Cape this week
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Submerged vehicles caught in flooding in Port St Johns

Residents of flood-prone Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape were left scrambling for safety as heavy rain came bucketing down for most of Thursday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Revealed: the tense tug of war over ‘Thabo Bester’s body’ News
  2. Former Cape attorney slapped with 55-year jail term for 48 charges South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  4. Marking mistake dashes student's medical dream News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief