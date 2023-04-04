South Africa

WATCH | Wave watching tourist gets knocked into Rio channel gets rescued

04 April 2023 - 06:50 By Reuters

Large waves hit the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, scaring tourists in the area.

An onlooker who fell into a channel was rescued by firefighters.

