Costa Titch, Thabo Bester, poverty solutions are among Mzansi’s top Google searches

South Africans have been on tenterhooks this past month, from the shock that law enforcement only found out a year later that rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped prison, to grief as rapper Costa Titch died after collapsing on stage.

Google compiled a list of the most popular searches in March, a month dominated by shocking headlines.

Among these was interest in fugitive Bester. The Sunday Times ran several articles on Bester’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Also known as the “Facebook rapist”, he first dominated headlines in 2011 when he went on trial for luring aspiring models on social media while disguised as an international modelling agent, raping and robbing them. He was also convicted for the murder of his girlfriend, Nomfundo Tyhulu.