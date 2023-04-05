Father charged with murdering his three-month-old baby

A father has been charged with murdering his three-month-old baby and assaulting the child's mother.
Malawian Henry Manolo, 29, appeared in the Groblershoop magistrate's court in the Northern Cape on Wednesday. It is alleged that on March 26, around Boegeberg near the town of Groblershoop, Manolo attacked his life partner, who was carrying the baby on her back.
NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Manolo pulled and pushed the woman, causing her to fall.
“After attacking the mother, the accused took the baby and threw him onto the pavement. The accused then took off with the injured baby and next morning took the child to his grandparents and left him there, only for the grandfather to discover that the baby was dead,” said Senokoatsane.
Senokoatsane said the police were alerted, and the accused was arrested.
The matter was adjourned to Thursday for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
TimesLIVE
