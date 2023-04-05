South Africa

KZN traffic cop seriously injured after being hit by car

05 April 2023 - 10:19
A traffic cop was severely injured after being hit by a motorist
A traffic cop was severely injured after being hit by a motorist
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle while approaching a suspicious driver on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident occurred on the R102 near Shakaskraal, in the north of the province.

“On arrival of paramedics it was established that the traffic officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle that had been stopped when another vehicle, attempting to avoid the stationary vehicle, struck the traffic officer.

“The traffic officer sustained serious injuries and after being stabilised on the scene was transported to an appropriate facility,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.

In an unrelated case, a KwaZulu-Natal man was recently found guilty of killing a Durban policeman who flagged down a stolen vehicle during a roadblock in Musgrave in January 2020.

In February a truck driver allegedly hit and killed a traffic officer trying to stop him in Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

More people could be charged after truck driver ploughed into dozens of cars near Umhlanga

The state is considering charging more people after a 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal truck driver ploughed into 47 vehicles on the M4 Eastbound in ...
News
1 week ago

KwaZulu-Natal man guilty of killing a policeman at a roadblock in Durban

A KwaZulu-Natal man, 26, has been found guilty of killing a Durban policeman who  tried to flag down a stolen vehicle  during a road block  in ...
News
18 hours ago

Durban taxi driver allegedly shot dead by passenger after argument

A taxi driver was shot dead on the N3 while transporting passengers from Pinetown to Durban on Sunday afternoon.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  3. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa
  4. Joburg motorist gets brand-new vehicle after thief steals it from dealership Consumer Live
  5. Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial South Africa

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress