A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle while approaching a suspicious driver on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident occurred on the R102 near Shakaskraal, in the north of the province.
“On arrival of paramedics it was established that the traffic officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle that had been stopped when another vehicle, attempting to avoid the stationary vehicle, struck the traffic officer.
“The traffic officer sustained serious injuries and after being stabilised on the scene was transported to an appropriate facility,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.
In an unrelated case, a KwaZulu-Natal man was recently found guilty of killing a Durban policeman who flagged down a stolen vehicle during a roadblock in Musgrave in January 2020.
In February a truck driver allegedly hit and killed a traffic officer trying to stop him in Mpumalanga.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN traffic cop seriously injured after being hit by car
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle while approaching a suspicious driver on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident occurred on the R102 near Shakaskraal, in the north of the province.
“On arrival of paramedics it was established that the traffic officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle that had been stopped when another vehicle, attempting to avoid the stationary vehicle, struck the traffic officer.
“The traffic officer sustained serious injuries and after being stabilised on the scene was transported to an appropriate facility,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.
In an unrelated case, a KwaZulu-Natal man was recently found guilty of killing a Durban policeman who flagged down a stolen vehicle during a roadblock in Musgrave in January 2020.
In February a truck driver allegedly hit and killed a traffic officer trying to stop him in Mpumalanga.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
More people could be charged after truck driver ploughed into dozens of cars near Umhlanga
KwaZulu-Natal man guilty of killing a policeman at a roadblock in Durban
Durban taxi driver allegedly shot dead by passenger after argument
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos