A 39-year-old police sergeant who allegedly gunned down his 35-year-old pregnant ex-wife handed himself over to Brits police on Wednesday morning, said North West police.
It is alleged that the police officer, stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, Pretoria and residing at Ga-Rankuwa went to Brits hospital where his ex-wife was working.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said according to information, the wife who was working as a switchboard operator, was at the hospital entrance when the suspect fired several shots and instantly killed her.
“The suspect ,who handed himself over to the police after the incident, is expected to appear soon before the Brits magistrate’s court,” said Mokwabone.
He said the motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) are under way.
Provincial police commissioner, Lt Sello Kwena has condemned the incident and conveyed his deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues.
Kwena urged employees to use the services of the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) and other professionals, He highlighted that this was the second incident involving police officers in less than a month.
North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha visited the hospital following the incident.
“This a gruesome experience. It has shocked the family and our staff. Thanks to the hospital management who acted swiftly to provide counselling and support. I believe the police and other law enforcement agencies will not let the family down but will ensure that justice is served”, said Sambatha.
TimesLIVE
Police officer who gunned down pregnant ex-wife at Brits hospital hands himself over to police
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
