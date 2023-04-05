Speculation rife over Mpumalanga chief, wife's murders ahead of his trial

Mathews' Facebook page was dotted with numerous videos and images of her and her young children. Her last public post was in February 2022 but prior to that, Mathews would give followers a glimpse into expanding family life. Images of her and Mnisi also feature on her timeline.
She was also co-director of Hloyasi Park and Lodge alongside her husband.
The couple's deaths comes just weeks before Mnisi and his co-accused were due back in the Mpumalanga High Court. He andformer police officers Claude Lubisi, Aretha Mhlanga and Rachel Qwebana were charged with a variety of crimes, including theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal buying and selling of rhino horns, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed that the matter would proceed as scheduled.
"There is nothing new at this stage. What is expected from Mnisi's family is to provide us with the death certificate. Then the charges [against him] will be withdrawn in court. At this stage, no charges have been withdrawn. The matter is still on the court roll until they appear in court. It's the court that will take a decision to withdraw charges," she said.
Rademeyer said it was vital to probe assassinations in the province, as "very few assassinations are solved".
"You have to look at the case of Anton Mzimba, who was the head ranger at Timbavati game reserve. He was killed in July last year. The police seem to have an indication of who the suspects might be in that murder. You've got a colonel who investigated Mnisi, Mshengu and Nyalunga, who was killed in 2020 in a targeted hit. Again someone was arrested for that case but that was subsequently withdrawn.
"So in the broader context, it's quite worrying that you have these issues around assassinations, which can happen for a variety of reasons, and the police seem to be unable or unwilling, or in some cases simply too afraid to investigate.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Speculation rife over Mpumalanga chief, wife's murders ahead of his trial
Image: Facebook
The murder of Mpumalanga chief Clyde Mnisi and his wife just a week apart has brought into focus the ongoing assassinations in the province, as well as speculation on the possible motive behind both deaths.
Charlene Felicity Mathews was gunned down at the couple's home in Mkhuhlu in the early hours of Tuesday morning alongside two relatives, who both survived the attack. She was 30.
Mnisi was killed on March 26 in a hail of bullets on the road leading to the Kruger Mpumalanga International (KMI) airport, outside White River.
He was chief of the Mnisi tribal authority in Bushbuckridge, which has 11 villages under its authority. He became chief last October.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Mnisi and his driver were travelling in a Toyota Avanza when they had a flat tyre and were ambushed by gunmen while waiting for assistance just after 11pm.
No arrests have been made in both cases.
TimesLIVE's sister publication Sowetan spoke to Mathews family, who revealed how she begged her shooters to spare her life and take her money instead.
She was reportedly dragged from where she was sleeping with other women, all of whom were mourning her husband, to the living room. It was there that she was shot twice in the head.
Police refused to be drawn into speculation on whether the couple's deaths were linked, with Mohlala insisting that only an investigation would shed more light.
"We are not sure. We are not certain but we cannot rule out the possibility that they may be linked. [It all] depends on the outcome of the investigation," he said.
Slain chief Mnisi was to be prosecuted as middleman in rhino poaching syndicate
"In [Mnisi's] case, people approached him with rifles and in this one she was shot with a pistol. So you wouldn't know whether they are linked or not linked. Obviously the outcome of the investigation will determine if it's the same group of people or the coordinated kind of activities within the same circle."
Director for East and Southern Africa at the Global Initiative, Julian Rademeyer, concurred with this, saying that while speculation was rife that Mnisi's death was linked to dealings he may have had, it was "tricky" to speculate the motive behind his wife's death.
"It's really difficult to say but they need to investigate a link. We've seen these kinds of things before where there's a jockeying for power within these syndicates. So for instance, when [crime boss Petrus Mabuza] Mshengu was assassinated in 2021, in many ways it was Mnisi who stepped in to fill that gap. It could be linked ... it makes sense to investigate."
According to a report by Rademeyer for ENACT, Mnisi was one of the “kingpins”, with Mshengu and former cop and murderer "Big Joe" Nyalunga, in a “massive trafficking network of poached rhino horn” from the Kruger National Park and reserves in the greater Kruger area, a project implemented by the Institute for Security Studies in partnership with Interpol and Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GITOC).
Rademeyer said one of the tragedies of Mathews' death was the fact that the couple's children, which include five-year-old twin sons, were now without both parents.
Mathews' Facebook page was dotted with numerous videos and images of her and her young children. Her last public post was in February 2022 but prior to that, Mathews would give followers a glimpse into expanding family life. Images of her and Mnisi also feature on her timeline.
She was also co-director of Hloyasi Park and Lodge alongside her husband.
The couple's deaths comes just weeks before Mnisi and his co-accused were due back in the Mpumalanga High Court. He andformer police officers Claude Lubisi, Aretha Mhlanga and Rachel Qwebana were charged with a variety of crimes, including theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal buying and selling of rhino horns, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed that the matter would proceed as scheduled.
"There is nothing new at this stage. What is expected from Mnisi's family is to provide us with the death certificate. Then the charges [against him] will be withdrawn in court. At this stage, no charges have been withdrawn. The matter is still on the court roll until they appear in court. It's the court that will take a decision to withdraw charges," she said.
Rademeyer said it was vital to probe assassinations in the province, as "very few assassinations are solved".
"You have to look at the case of Anton Mzimba, who was the head ranger at Timbavati game reserve. He was killed in July last year. The police seem to have an indication of who the suspects might be in that murder. You've got a colonel who investigated Mnisi, Mshengu and Nyalunga, who was killed in 2020 in a targeted hit. Again someone was arrested for that case but that was subsequently withdrawn.
"So in the broader context, it's quite worrying that you have these issues around assassinations, which can happen for a variety of reasons, and the police seem to be unable or unwilling, or in some cases simply too afraid to investigate.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Please don't kill me; take the money and I will send more'
Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial
Mpumalanga chief killed in a hail of bullets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos