All welcome to KZN for Easter except criminals, say authorities

Recalling law enforcement officers from leave is one of the measures KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka believes will ensure the province is a safe place during the Easter long weekend.
“We have requested them to come back to work because we wanted to increase the number of law enforcement [officers],” said Hlomuka.
Hlomuka, accompanied by head of department Siboniso Mbhele, law enforcement officers and home affairs officials conducted a roadblock at the Tugela plaza on Thursday.
“We are all over the province. Others are scattered in areas we deem to be hotspots. We are also not purely focusing on hotspots but everywhere,” said Hlomuka.
The roadblock comes after premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube launched the Easter road safety and crime-fighting campaign in Pietermaritzburg, where she visited the notorious Peter Brown stretch of the N3.
It is a high accident zone, often involving heavy duty vehicles. This is often worsened by prolonged road works in the area. She was joined by religious leaders who prayed for motorists travelling during the Easter period.
Hlomuka urged the public to work together to fight crime which has gripped the province.
He sought to allay the fears of people who feel unsafe after a spate of mass shootings in the province.
“Everyone is welcome to come to the province,” said Hlomuka
Fines were issued to some motorists during the roadblock.
“Some motorists were identified through technology whereby their driver's licences were linked. We must also appreciate some motorists were in compliance,” said Hlomuka.
The department has bolstered its tools of trade by procuring 15 vehicles for the road traffic inspectorate, he said.
Traffic volumes are expected to increase on Thursday afternoon and in the early hours of Friday morning as motorists make their way to KwaZulu-Natal for the holiday.
