Alleged hijackers of government-owned properties fail in bail appeal bid

The Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Mthatha has dismissed the bail appeal by three alleged hijackers of government-owned properties.
Three leaders of the Mthatha-based Public Assets Community-based Tenants and Owners Association (Pactoa) , Sicelo Nkqayi, 49, Zamikhaya Songca, 39, and Bongani Cikolo, 44, are facing charges of fraud and theft.
They allegedly invaded numerous properties owned by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and claimed monthly rentals from the tenants.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the trio was arrested on October 10 2022 and denied bail by the Mthatha magistrate’s court on December 13.
Tyali said they approached the high court to appeal against the decision, but state advocate Thenjwa Sellem successfully convinced the court to confirm the decision of the lower court.
“The court agreed with the prosecution that the state has a strong case against the trio, and they had the propensity of committing other offences. It emerged during their bail application that they had [allegedly] circulated WhatsApp messages from custody, telling their members and other tenants to continue paying rent to them for their legal fees,” said Tyali.
Tyali said the state submitted that some tenants, who are now state witnesses, were allegedly coerced into becoming members of Pactoa and were fearful of the organisation.
“It is alleged that between August 2017 and September 2022, Pactoa targeted ECDC-owned residential and commercial properties in and around Mthatha, where they made tenants sign lease agreements with the association and had rentals deposited into their bank accounts,” he said.
He said the matter was reported to the Hawks in 2019, and investigations revealed ECDC had “prejudiced cash to the value of more than R40m”.
Tyali said the matter has been remanded to April 28 for the defence to be furnished with docket contents.
'The state has indicated that it is ready to proceed with a trial,” he said.
